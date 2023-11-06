Nashville investigating after possible leak of Covenant shooting images

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville mayor’s office has called on the city’s legal team to investigate the possible unauthorized release of the writings of the shooter who indiscriminately opened fire at the private Nashville school in March. Mayor Freddie O’Connell issued the statement on Monday shortly after conservative radio host Steve Crowder released what he said were three images of Audrey Hale’s writings from the day of the shooting. Metro Nashville Police Department said Monday the images were not “MNPD crime scene images” and that they were working with Nashville’s legal department in the investigation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.