How are people supposed to rebuild Paradise, California, when nobody can afford home insurance?
By JANIE HAR
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Efforts to rebuild a California town nearly wiped out by wildfire five years ago are being stymied by high home insurance costs. Residents of Paradise are experiencing sticker shock on renewal policies that near or surpass $10,000. The Nov. 8, 2018, fire that ripped through Paradise and surrounding areas sounded an alarm to national home insurers about the costs of wildfire fueled by climate change. Farmers, State Farm, Allstate and others have paused or restricted new business in California, saying they can’t afford to take on new clients. Homeowners who haven’t been dropped by their insurers are seeing stunning hikes in premiums.