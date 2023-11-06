Skip to Content
News

Gas prices in Colorado Springs fell 19.5 cents per gallon from Oct. 30

MGN
By
Published 6:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Average gas prices in Colorado Springs have fallen 19.5 cents per gallon from last week’s (Oct. 30) prices according to a recent GasBuddy survey. 

Average prices are now at $3.30/g for the week of Nov. 6–that’s 39.2 cents per gallon lower from a month ago and 9.8 cents per gallon lower from a year ago. 

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $2.85/g on Nov. 5, while the most expensive was $3.89/g–a difference of $1.04/g. 

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.32/g, while the highest was $4.69/g. 

Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.0 cents per gallon from last week, averaging $3.38/g today. 

The national average is down 32.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 40.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy. 

These are the historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

  • November 6, 2022: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)
  • November 6, 2021: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)
  • November 6, 2020: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)
  • November 6, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)
  • November 6, 2018: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)
  • November 6, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
  • November 6, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
  • November 6, 2015: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
  • November 6, 2014: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)
  • November 6, 2013: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)

In neighboring areas to Colorado Springs these are their current gas prices: 

  • Denver- $3.24/g, down 16.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.41/g.
  • Fort Collins- $3.43/g, down 21.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.65/g.

Meanwhile, Colorado overall has an average gas price of $3.38/g. According to GasBuddy, that’s down 14.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.35/g. 

Finally,  the national average price of diesel has fallen 6.6 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.38 per gallon.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content