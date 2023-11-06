Gas prices in Colorado Springs fell 19.5 cents per gallon from Oct. 30

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Average gas prices in Colorado Springs have fallen 19.5 cents per gallon from last week’s (Oct. 30) prices according to a recent GasBuddy survey.

Average prices are now at $3.30/g for the week of Nov. 6–that’s 39.2 cents per gallon lower from a month ago and 9.8 cents per gallon lower from a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $2.85/g on Nov. 5, while the most expensive was $3.89/g–a difference of $1.04/g.

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.32/g, while the highest was $4.69/g.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.0 cents per gallon from last week, averaging $3.38/g today.

The national average is down 32.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 40.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

These are the historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

November 6, 2022: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

November 6, 2021: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 6, 2020: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 6, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

November 6, 2018: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

November 6, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

November 6, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

November 6, 2015: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

November 6, 2014: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

November 6, 2013: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)

In neighboring areas to Colorado Springs these are their current gas prices:

Denver- $3.24/g, down 16.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.41/g.

Fort Collins- $3.43/g, down 21.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.65/g.

Meanwhile, Colorado overall has an average gas price of $3.38/g. According to GasBuddy, that’s down 14.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.35/g.

Finally, the national average price of diesel has fallen 6.6 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.38 per gallon.