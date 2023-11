COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado mule deer tend to enter the "rut," or breeding season some time in mid-to-late November.

As this time of year approaches, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding residents to take extra caution around urban deer as the mature bucks will likely become aggressive and could severely injure a person or pet.

For more information, visit CPW's page: Living with Wildlife.