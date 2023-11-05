The surprising way Barbra Streisand won over James Brolin

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Barbra Streisand isn’t afraid to tell the truth, even to a potential romantic suitor.

The approach certainly worked out for the musical icon when meeting her now-husband James Brolin over two decades ago, an exchange she recounted in a new interview with Gayle King about her upcoming memoir “My Name is Barbra.”

“I walked by him, touched his hair, and said, ‘Who f— up your hair?’ Because that was the truth,” Streisand said. “What else was I gonna say? ‘Hello, my name is Barbra.’ I mean, what?”

The “Funny Girl” performer and Brolin were in their 50s when they first met. They were set up by friends at a dinner party in 1996.

Brolin told King during Sunday’s interview that he found Streisand’s directness “very” attractive, adding that his connection to the icon “was instant.”

“It was like a wand went, Bing. Uh, oh, you’re screwed﻿,” he said.

The couple went on to wed in 1998 and have been together for 25 years.

Brolin and Streisand each have children from prior relationships. Brolin is the father to Marvel actor Josh Brolin, and daughters Molly and Jess Brolin. Streisand shares a son, Jason Gould, with “M*A*S*H” actor Elliott Gould.

“My Name is Barbra” will be released on November 7.

