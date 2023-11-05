Skip to Content
Missing Indigenous Person Alert: 13-year-old last seen in Durgango, CO

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is issuing a missing Indigenous person alert for a 13-year-old girl out of Durango, Colorado.

According to the CBI, Nemeiah Walton was last seen Saturday around 4:30p.m. at the 600 block of Arroyo Drive in Durango.

Walton is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, 5'01", and 110 lbs.

She may be wearing a gray sweatshirt and red/black pajama pants. Her tribal affiliation is White Mountain Apache.

Anyone who knows where she might be is asked to call 911 or the Durango Police Department at (970) 385-2900.

