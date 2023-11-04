Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity holds triple groundbreaking ceremony for new homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity broke ground on three new homes for families in Colorado Springs, many of whom immigrated from another country.

Each family will contribute 200 hours of their own time into building their new home.

"It's not a hand out -- it's a hand up," Kris Lewis, CEO of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity said.

Today's ceremony celebrated three families' commitment to bettering their future through the organization.

"Let's celebrate," Alex Cabrera said.

The Cabrera family was dislocated by hurricane Maria in 2017. Now, the opportunity to build this new home is giving them hope for a new future.

"These dreams are becoming a reality. And they have the choices to make, to make it, to make it work for them and to know that they can now have an affordable mortgage payment to where 50% of their funds are not going to housing, it's now 30%," Lewis said.

To donate or volunteer towards Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, click here.