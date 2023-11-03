‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ trailer shows the apes in charge

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — A teaser trailer for “Kingdom of the Planets of the Apes” is here.

The film, set for theatrical release in spring 2024, is a follow up to 2017’s “War for the Planets of the Apes” film and picks up after after Caesar’s death in the last film.

The latest release is the fourth film in the “Planets of the Apes” revival movies.

In the film, apes are now dominant over humans and the cast includes Milliam H. Macy, Owen Teague, Kevin Durand, Freya Allen and Peter Macon.

The movie began filming in 2022 in Sydney, Australia and wrapped in February 2023.

Wes Ball directs and the screenplay was written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

