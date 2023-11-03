Four county commissioners are endorsing a GOP Rep. Boebert challenger for U.S. House Seat

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Four county commissioners are publicly endorsing Jeff Hurd in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District primary as he challenges incumbent U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert.

The pressure from Hurd is coming at a time when Congresswoman Boebert is already facing pressure from Adam Frisch, whom she narrowly beat in 2022 by around 500 votes.

"I certainly am not worried about a primary," said Boebert. "I have been in primaries before. I have come out of two of them now successfully, and each and every time I have had the establishment endorse against me."

Boebert said she has cultivated the support of voters in her district over the last four years, and she believes the outcome of the primary and the general election hinges on voters, not endorsements.

Challenger Jeff Hurd said he's happy to be underestimated and to be the underdog in this race.

"I'm young, I've got a family," said Hurd. "I think a lot of people see in me somebody that is going to represent this district well and do so with character and with integrity."

Hurd is running on a campaign slogan of "Serious Leadership for Rural Colorado," and he's starting to gain endorsements of Republican leaders, including four county commissioners in Congressional District 3.

According to campaign data from the Federal Election Commission, Boebert has raised a little under $2.5 million since the start of 2023.

Jeff Hurd has raised a total of $412,468 since becoming a candidate on August 16, 2023.