Uber and Lyft to pay $328M in New York wage theft settlement

NEW YORK (AP) — Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft will pay a combined $328 million to settle wage theft claims in New York. Attorney General Letitia James announced the settlement Thursday. She says the companies were improperly deducting sales taxes and other fees from drivers when the costs should have been paid by customers. Uber will pay $290 million and Lyft will pay $38 million. The money will be distributed to current and former drivers. The companies have also agreed to provide drivers with paid sick leave and give drivers outside of New York City a minimum wage of $26 per hour.

