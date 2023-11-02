Parkview Health System joining UCHealth

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Parkview Health System and UCHealth have completed the steps needed for their planned partnership and determined Parkview and its employees will join UCHealth on Dec 1, 2023.

“I am excited to be moving forward on this important partnership to stabilize Parkview and protect jobs in Pueblo,” said Darrin Smith, Parkview president and CEO. “As our community knows, we serve a very large number of patients who are either uninsured or who are covered by Colorado Medicaid. This has strained our finances and risked the sustainability of some of our services. Joining UCHealth will help ensure that our patients in Pueblo and southern Colorado continue to have access to excellent health care.”

Parkview Health System says that UCHealth has committed to investing in the hospitals and clinics within Parkview Health System including Parkview Medical Center and Parkview Pueblo West Hospital. On December 1, Parkview’s current employees will become UCHealth employees, and both organizations are committed to minimizing any disruptions to patient care.

“While this will be a change for Parkview, our employees, and providers, we will ensure that our patients continue to receive excellent, high-quality care. We will always put our patients first,” said Smith.