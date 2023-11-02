NTSB releases preliminary report in deadly train derailment investigation

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The NTSB issued its preliminary report on "X" for the ongoing investigation of the Oct 15, 2023, deadly train derailment that happened north of Pueblo.

The report says that a coal train derailed 30 cars just before 3:30 p.m. on Oct 15. The derailment occurred on a part of the track that crossed I-25.

The NTSB says that the derailed cars struck the bridge and 6 cars dropped to the interstate below. One or more of those six cars struck a truck, killing the driver. No members of the train crew were injured.

According to the report, the train left Denver at 9:41 a.m. that day and was headed to La Junta. The train was traveling about 32 MPH when it derailed.

While on the scene of the derailment, the NTSB says that they completed interviews, reviewed data, and inspected the train.

The NTSB investigation is ongoing. Future investigative activity will focus on track maintenance and inspection procedures.

The full report can be found here.