Family and the community gather to remember fallen CSFD Driver/Engineer Bobby Keese

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The family of CSFD Driver/Engineer Bobby Keese and the community gathered to remember his life and legacy at New Life Church on Nov 2. Bobby worked for the Colorado Springs Fire Department for 30 years and passed unexpectedly on Oct 20, 2023.

The service began with the "fireman's prayer" and a brief reading of scripture. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Chaplin then spoke about how first responders like Bobby are answering a calling. He concluded by saying that we all should remember Bobby's legacy

Mayor Mobolade and Fire Chief Royal then reflected on Bobby's life, legacy, and career.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade remarked that everyone was there to remember the brave life lived and to mourn not only a great firefighter but a beloved family member and friend. Mobolade also encouraged people in attendance to carry forward Bobby's legacy and then read a part of scripture.

Fire Chief Randy Royal shared more about Bobby and his career at CSFD. He remarked that Bobby's file was a thick one, filled with good stuff. Royal detailed his career with CSFD including several awards and certificates he received. Several of the certificates of appreciation came from situations not responding to alarms but rather highlighted Bobby's willingness to help train other departments, teach students, and even help stranded motorists. Royal remarked that Bobby was the kind of guy who was always willing to serve whenever he could. Royal also shared that Bobby impacted everyone in the department and was a mentor to all, including the new class of trainees.

Royal continued by talking about Bobby's heart, mentioning that Bobby's father, Larry, was also a driver for CSFD and the pair worked together for a decade. He said that Bobby had the reputation for being one of the nicest guys on the job. Bobby's crew described him as a family man, a good friend, and old-fashioned in that when he spoke others wanted to listen.

Royal shared on behalf of the family that they are thankful for all the support received in the past days not only locally but also from fire stations across the county.

"He was a man among men. A firefighter among firefighters, that was Bobby," Royal said.