Cherokee Metro District responds after tests show forever chemicals in drinking water

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Thousands of people on the east side of Colorado Springs are on alert after cancer-causing chemicals were discovered in their drinking water.

The Cherokee Metro District managers tell KRDO13 that the water is still safe to drink, although the notice that customers got with their October water bill says the district's water tested with higher amounts than the limits allow for those cancer-causing forevers chemicals or PFAS.

The notice is due to the state's new proposal of unofficial standards that lowered the acceptable levels allowed in drinking water.

The forever chemicals detected in the water were not only above the limit for an "interim health advisory", but were also more than double the limit for proposed state drinking water standards. However, the Cherokee District Manager tells KRDO13 that these are only suggested limits by the state and are not official yet, but could be put in place by 2024.

The state told water districts throughout Colorado earlier this year that they were going to lower the state limit for PFAS chemicals to more than 17 times less than it currently is, with the district adding it's an unprecedented decrease.

Now the district says it's trying to accommodate the potential changes next year and is planning to construct a new water treatment plant to try and meet those standards.

"As water providers, it's hard when you're talking about a target that the State hasn't established yet, that we're not regulated for yet -- but we wanted to test and make sure where we stand on all of those," explained Amy Lathen, the General Manager of the Cherokee Metro District.

While water managers here say the water is safe to drink, those who are pregnant, have infants, and anyone who is immunocompromised are encouraged to limit their exposure as best as they can.

