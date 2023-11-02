Brooke Shields says she had a seizure and woke up to Bradley Cooper holding her hand

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Brooke Shields is recounting a “surreal” experience that started with a scary medical episode, and soon led to none other than Bradley Cooper holding her hand in an ambulance.

Shields told Glamour in an interview published on Wednesday that Cooper came to her aid after she suffered the seizure in New York City in September, which she said was caused by drinking too much water.

The “Suddenly Susan” actor, who had been preparing for her one-woman show “Previously Owned by Brooke Shields” at the time of the incident, said that the seizure took place at L’Artusi restaurant while she was talking to the sommelier.

She said that after she walked into the restaurant, “my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall.” Shields added that she was “frothing at the mouth, totally blue” during the scary episode.

The next thing she remembered was being loaded into an ambulance, where she had oxygen on and “Bradley f— Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand.”

“I thought to myself, This is what death must be like. You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand,” she said, going on to recall, “I’m looking at Bradley Cooper’s hand in my hand, and I’m like, ‘This is odd and surreal.’”

As it turns out, Cooper happened to be near the restaurant at the time of the incident, and showed up just in time to accompany Shields to the hospital after an assistant was unable to get in touch with her husband Chris Henchy.

The actress was not facing death, thankfully, and explained that she was drinking “so much water” without realizing she was low on sodium at the time.

“I flooded my system, and I drowned myself. And if you don’t have enough sodium in your blood or urine or your body, you can have a seizure,” she said, adding that per doctor’s orders, her treatment plan includes eating potato chips “every day.”

