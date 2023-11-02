Biden will host Americas summit that focuses on supply chains, migration and new investment
By JOSH BOAK and FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is gathering leaders from countries across the Americas on Friday in the U.S. capital to discuss the tightening of supply chains and addressing migration issues. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the two-day event would be a “once in a generation opportunity” to shift more of the global supply chains to the Western Hemisphere.