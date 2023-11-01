Endangered Missing Alert: 25-year-old woman last seen Oct. 25

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is issuing an Endangered Missing Alert for a 25-year-old woman out of Yuma.

Britani Meek was last seen October 25, around 3 p.m., at the 600 block of S. Birch after she told her family she was traveling to Denver to meet someone.

She was driving a 1987 blue Pintoac Bonneville with a Colorado license plate issued to BPCQ07.

She has not been heard from or seen since and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

She is a white woman with red hair, and brown eyes, and is around 5’ and 108 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Yuma Police Department at 970-848-5441.