Dutch Bros’ kicks off the holiday season with a trio of special drinks
COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- As the holiday season draws near, Dutch Bros’ is launching its 2023 Holiday Menu with a trio of unique drinks.
This year's holiday cup designs are a spin-off of the 12 days of Christmas (appropriately called “12 Days of Dutchmas”), that reflect a 50’s vintage vibe.
The menu includes the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, the Merry Mischief Rebel, and the Snow Cap Freeze.
Starting today, November 1, customers can enjoy these drinks for a limited time up until December 31.
Below is a list of the special drinks being featured:
Holiday Trio
- The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha features hazelnut flavor, espresso, and the Dutch Bros’ signature chocolate milk, topped with Soft Top and caramel drizzle.
- The Merry Mischief Rebel features strawberry and red raspberry flavors in Dutch Bros’ exclusive energy drink, Rebel, topped with a new Green Apple Soft Top.
- The Snow Cap Freeze features cupcake flavor in a Dutch Freeze (Dutch Bros frozen coffee) finished with Soft Top and holiday sprinkles.
Additional Holiday Drinks
- The Candy Cane Trio features Cold Brew, Freeze, or Cocoa. A mix of peppermint flavor and Dutch Bros’ signature chocolate milk, topped with Soft Top and peppermint sprinkles.
- The Zero Sugar Added Peppermint Bark Mocha features sugar-free chocolate, sugar-free white chocolate, and sugar-free peppermint flavors, espresso, and half-and-half.