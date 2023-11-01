Dutch Bros’ kicks off the holiday season with a trio of special drinks

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- As the holiday season draws near, Dutch Bros’ is launching its 2023 Holiday Menu with a trio of unique drinks.

This year's holiday cup designs are a spin-off of the 12 days of Christmas (appropriately called “12 Days of Dutchmas”), that reflect a 50’s vintage vibe.

The menu includes the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, the Merry Mischief Rebel, and the Snow Cap Freeze.

Starting today, November 1, customers can enjoy these drinks for a limited time up until December 31.

Below is a list of the special drinks being featured:

Holiday Trio

The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha features hazelnut flavor, espresso, and the Dutch Bros’ signature chocolate milk, topped with Soft Top and caramel drizzle.

The Merry Mischief Rebel features strawberry and red raspberry flavors in Dutch Bros' exclusive energy drink, Rebel, topped with a new Green Apple Soft Top.

The Snow Cap Freeze features cupcake flavor in a Dutch Freeze (Dutch Bros frozen coffee) finished with Soft Top and holiday sprinkles.

Additional Holiday Drinks