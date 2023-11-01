CPW offering online boating class before new law takes effect summer 2024

COLORADO (KRDO) - A new law will take effect on July 1, 2024, that requires boaters ages 14-17 to take a boat safety class before they can legally operate a vessel on state waters.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) senior ranger at Trinidad Lake State Park, Charlee Olson is offering a monthly online boating safety class so all boaters in that age range can be ready and in compliance for next summer when the law changes.

“I want to help get these kids certified now, while it’s slower before the summer gets here,” Olson said. “This course is required for anyone who wants to operate a motor boat, personal watercraft also known as jet skis, or a sailboat. Not only will the material help students stay smart and safe on the water, it can also save participants 10-15 percent on boat insurance.”

According to CPW, students must be at least 14 at the time of the class and must register for the course at least seven days in advance. The course costs $15 and requires attendance at a two to three-hour review session. The course is a combination of homestudy and classroom hours. Students must read and study the 60-page manual prior to attending a review session with a boating instructor. The review session will run for two to three hours, depending on class size. Students will take a written test at the end of the session and must pass with a score of at least 70 percent to receive a boater identification card.

CPW says a manual can be purchased it online here. If you are unable to purchase and use the electronic manual, call 303-291-7575 or email dnr_boating.safety@state.co.us to request a physical manual.

You can register for the course here: Colorado Boating Safety Course