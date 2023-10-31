Historical temple in Pueblo raising funds for wheelchair accessibility ramp

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -Temple Emanuel in Pueblo is the oldest Jewish house of worship in the Steel City. They get many visitors who come there to walk through the synagogue on historical tours and some who go there to practice their religion.

But for people who are wheelchair bound coming to Temple Emanuel can be a little intimidating because of all the stairs.

For the last 2-years, the President of the Board of Directors for Temple Emanuel, Micheal Atlas-Acuña, has been helping raise money to construct a wheelchair-accessible ramp for visitors and families. But, they have been falling over 150,000 dollars short of their goal.

"We were a small congregation so we don't have a big foundation or to be able to our endowment to be able to pay for something like that," said Atlas-Acuña.

As antisemitic attacks continue to rise across the country, Atlas-Acuña said the ramp is needed more than ever.

"It's good for the public so that people can get in and out and it's a security issue as well. If we had a fire or an attack, If anybody is in a wheelchair, they're not going to be able to get out quickly," said Atlas-Acuña.

If you would like to contact the temple to help out with a donation, click here.