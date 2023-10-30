Trump on trial in ‘historic’ case to determine his eligibility as a candidate on Colorado ballots

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Monday, the trial over Former President Trump's eligibility to run for president in Colorado began in Denver.

The trial follows a lawsuit filed by voters who claim he is ineligible to be on Colorado ballots because of his actions on January 6, 2021.

The outcome of the case has massive implications not only in Colorado but in other states where similar lawsuits have been filed against Trump. The case doesn't just surround the constitutionality of printing his name on ballots, the ruling will determine whether Trump votes cast in Colorado can even be counted.

"The lawsuit is about whether Donald Trump disqualified himself by inciting the insurrection and engaging in insurrection," said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

The lawsuit centers on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states anyone who swore to uphold the Constitution and then encouraged rebellion cannot run for office.

"I haven't actually made any decisions in terms of whether Donald Trump is qualified to the ballot," said Griswold.

Griswold is also a defendant in this lawsuit because of her role in certifying Colorado ballots. She said she would follow whatever guidance was handed down by the judge in this case.

If the judge rules that Trump is ineligible for candidacy under the Fourteenth Amendment, any Colorado votes cast in his favor will not count, including write-ins.

"The sole responsibility, the sole authority for determining who is a bona fide Republican candidate, who is qualified for the ballot, rests with the Republican Party," said Colorado GOP Chair Dave Williams.

Williams doesn't believe Trump incited rebellion, and he doesn't believe this case should be in front of a judge at all.

"What the petitioners are doing, what the Secretary of State hopes the judge will rule is undemocratic and un-American," said Williams, and he's particularly concerned about the precedent the ruling could set in other states. "I think we should brace ourselves for other radical Secretaries of State to do the same thing."

Griswold said her actions are not and will not be politically motivated.

"Our elections have to be in compliance with state and federal law, including the U.S. Constitution, and I think it's appropriate that this lawsuit was filed," said Griswold.

Griswold said the judge in this trial has indicated she will give a decision in the case by mid-November, but both Griswold and Williams believe the case will be appealed to a higher court regardless of what's decided.