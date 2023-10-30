Ice Spice transforms into Betty Boop for Halloween
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
(CNN) — Ice Spice transformed into Betty Boop for Halloween.
On Saturday, the rapper took the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. clad in a short, red Betty Boop costume, which she labeled “Wetty Boop” on social media.
Ice Spice completed the cartoon look with a short, black bob, a diamond cross and fishnet tights.
The costume sparked prayers from one concertgoer.
“Why a fan gave me a bible after the show.” wrote Ice on her Instagram Stories, adding a laughing emoji.
The “Boy’s a Liar” rapper is on a roll. She also kicked off Season 49 of “Saturday Night Live” as its musical guest, with Taylor Swift introducing her.
