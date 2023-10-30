CPW asks Coloradans to properly dispose of pumpkins; don’t leave them out for wildlife

COLORADO (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking that you properly dispose of your pumpkins after Halloween so they don't get eaten by local wildlife.

Not only is intentionally feeding wildlife in Colorado illegal but leaving food sources out for animals can lead to united consequences, CPW said.

According to CPW, bears are attracted to the pumpkins as they look to pile on calories during the last days before denning season and that can lead to unnecessary human-bear conflicts. Deer feeding on pumpkins can also attract predators such as mountain lions to residential areas. Animals that may carry diseases, such as raccoons can be intrigued by rotting pumpkins, and animals congregating where they find this food source can lead to the spread of disease.

“We want our wildlife to be sustained by the resources that naturally occur in their habitat,” said CPW Wildlife Pathologist Karen Fox. “Our policy is definitely to not provide supplemental food to big game in any form.”

CPW said many communities and food banks across Colorado offer pumpkin drop-off events for those who are looking for an alternative to throwing away or composting pumpkins themselves. Several ranches across Colorado also accept direct pumpkin donations to go toward livestock feed, the agency said.

Pumpkins that have been painted or contain melted wax are not able to be accepted because they are not safe for animal consumption. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has recommended that the public not paint pumpkins because the paint can be potentially toxic to wildlife that consume pumpkins that are left out.

For more information about living with wildlife, visit the CPW website.