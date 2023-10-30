Colorado Springs Fire Department says haunted houses operating without permit pose fire hazard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Spooky season is upon us, meaning many people of all ages will be walking through haunted houses.

While the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) wants kids, teens, and adults to have fun, they also want to make sure haunted houses are functioning appropriately. CSFD said some haunted houses within the city are operating improperly or without a permit which creates a fire hazard.

"When you look at the major fire accidents that go around, a lot of people's lives are taken out of inadvertently. There are exiting issues. There are materials that are put in place that are highly flammable, that shouldn't be used, and it's just an accident on everybody's part," said Jacob Pulfer, Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Haunted houses that are established for the public and are advertised via public media or other sources or collect money as fees or donations require approval from the Colorado Springs Fire Department through the locally adopted International Fire Code.

The organizer of the 'Rocky Mountain Picture Show', a haunted house experience in Colorado Springs said he did not know he had to have a permit for a residential building.

"We're just kind of bypassing that and keeping everything else open and letting people kind of they're able to still see that piece of it," said Ben Skee, haunted house organizer.

Skee said a fire inspector told him he also had to remove both plastic tarps that were located outside because they were not fire retardant.

Despite some of these changes, the outdoor trip through the graveyard will still remain open for the public to enjoy.

The 'Rocky Mountain Picture Show' is not facing any penalties since it was their first warning.



Haunted houses ignoring violations of the Fire Code, will be shut down immediately, and the owners/operators will be subject to a summons with a penalty of up to @$2500 and 189 Days in Jail.



CSFD is encouraging all owners/operators of haunted houses in the City of Colorado Springs to contact the Division of the Fire Marshal immediately for any events at (719) 385-5978 in order to avoid an interruption of the event and the issuance of a summons.