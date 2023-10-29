Bangladesh police detain key opposition figure, a day after clashes left one dead and scores injured

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh detained a key opposition figure of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party which called for a nationwide strike. This comes a day after clashes — which left at least one policeman dead and scores injured — erupted during a massive rally demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections next year. Police said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir — the secretary general of the Nationalist Party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s party and Hasina’s main rival — was detained Sunday. The European Union and the United States have condemned Saturday’s violence and urged all sides to maintain restraint.

