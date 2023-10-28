Skip to Content
St. Charles Fire grows to over 400 acres, 10% containment

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Fire teams are still working to put out the St. Charles fire which has grown to 438 acres and is 10% contained, according to an update Saturday morning from the Rocky Moutain Complex Incident Management Team 1.

Fire commanders released an interactive map of the evolving perimeter.

They say good progress was made on Friday in completing containment lines on the north and the contingency line to the south of the fire.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says a burn ban for the entire county of Pueblo remains in effect until the St. Charles Forest Fire is under control.

Pre-evacuation orders also remain for the San Isabel area and the Aspen Acres, Simonson Meadows, and Terra J Neighborhoods.

