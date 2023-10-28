Paris Hilton channels Britney Spears at glitzy Halloween bash

By Dan Heching, CNN

The love for a certain memoir author of the hour was palpable at the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles on Friday night, as several stars paid tribute to the inimitable Britney Spears with their attention-getting getups.

Leading the pack was Paris Hilton, who recreated Spears’ iconic blue flight attendant look from the 2003 (that’s right, 20 years ago) music video for the hit “Toxic.”

Hilton posted video of the costume to her Instagram, writing in the caption “In honor of our Queen” and adding the hashtag #IconsOnly.

The appreciation between Hilton and Spears is mutual. In her recently released memoir “The Woman In Me,” Spears wrote that “one of the people who was kindest to me when I really needed kindness was Paris Hilton. So much of America dismissed her as a party girl, but I found her elegant.”

Hilton and Spears regularly made headlines in the mid-aughts, when they were seen going out on the town with Lindsay Lohan while Spears was going through her divorce and a custody battle with ex Kevin Federline.

“She saw that I had babies and that I was suffering from the breakup, and I think she felt sorry for me,” Spears wrote. “She came over to my house, and she helped me out so much. She was just so sweet to me.”

On Friday night, Jessica Alba also rocked a look from Spears’ “Toxic” video – the flesh lace and glitter bodysuit – while Baby2Baby co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof joined her for a photo op dressed as Britney’s first iteration as the sultry schoolgirl from 1998’s “Hit Me Baby One More Time.”

Other standout costumes were worn by Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber, who arrived dressed as Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick, respectively.

Gerber’s parents (and party cohosts) Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber also posed as a famous pop culture power couple, notably Sandy and Danny from “Grease.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, meanwhile, channeled Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill,” with Fox dressed as killer Gogo and Kelly decked out in Uma Thurman’s timeless yellow outfit.

Rounding things out were Justin Bieber, Glenn Powell and Edward Norton, who arrived at the shindig seemingly dressed as soccer superstar David Beckham – neck tattoos and all.

