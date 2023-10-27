Victims of body brokerage scandal helping families in Colorado funeral home investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Victims of the Sunset Mesa funeral home investigation in Montrose, which found that it's owners dismembered and sold the body parts of hundreds of corpses in 2018 -- are now looking to help the families impacted by the investigation into a Penrose funeral home that began in early October.

"Angry, I'm very angry at this point." explains Danielle McCarthy, a Colorado Springs resident, who used to live in Montrose.

"How many more families? How many more families need to be impacted before you step up?" she said aloud, questioning legislators in Colorado.

McCarthy's husband David, was one of the bodies involved in the Sunset Mesa funeral home scandal.

"The best way I could describe it was somebody murdered my dead husband, which makes no sense, but that's the only way I could describe it." she said.

McCarthy explains that she and other families didn't get the help they needed, in the aftermath of the FBI launching a massive investigation in their small town.

"We went to trauma counselors, and trauma counselors went know this is grief, you need to go to grief counselors -- so we were like, it just felt that every door was closed close to us. So we had to figure out amongst ourselves how to best cope and handle this."

McCarthy want's those families hurting right now, to know, it doesn't have to be that way for them.

"Reach out to us -- the Sunset Mesa Victim Group, we're willing to talk, we want to help, we want to support because sadly, we've made this path."

It's a helping hand, that she's already used to lift others out of the dark.

"One text message that I ended up saving, and it just says, 'Thank you for doing this because I need you.' and I said, I'm here. I'm here."

