There’s been a Travis Kelce sighting at the World Series. No sign of Taylor Swift, though

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — There has been a Travis Kelce sighting at the World Series. Two of them, actually. No sign of Taylor Swift, though. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was shown on the video board twice Friday night during Game 1 of the World Series at the Texas Rangers. Texas is playing the Arizona Diamondbacks. There was a mix of cheers and boos the first time the Rangers showed Kelce. The second time, the cheers won the day as Swift’s “Shake It Off” played over the public address system. The two have been in a budding relationship since Swift started attending Kelce’s games.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.