Jason Momoa reunited with his high school girlfriend

(CNN) — Jason Momoa traveled to Iowa recently and got a blast from the past.

His high school girlfriend, Lindsey Aaron, waited in line with hundreds of others outside of the Norwalk Fareway to see the “Aquaman” star, according to CNN affiliate KCCI Des Moines.

Aaron provided KCCI with some photos of her with Momoa when they were dating at Norwalk High School. She also took a selfie with him at the event.

Aaron is now a real estate agent and told the station that she’s been hearing from people who are interested in selling their Iowa homes to Momoa, should he be in the market.

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Momoa and his mother moved to Norwalk after his parents divorced when he was young. He shared photos and videos of his visit on social media.

“I missed you mahalo nui loa for always taking care of me,” Momoa wrote in the caption. “Your [sic] home for me.”

He included a peek at the Des Moines Waveland Cafe’s “Momoa” breakfast, which is hashbrowns topped with biscuits and gravy, two sunny side up eggs and a side of bacon.

Momoa was in Iowa to promote his Meili Vodka, which bills itself as having a distilling process that is sustainable and incorporates all four elements: fire, water, earth and air.

“To honor the Earth, we ensure that Meili is created, sourced, and produced as ethically, environmentally friendly, and humanely as possible,” according to the website.

Momoa is a well known environmentalist and each bottle is made of 100% recycled glass the site states.

