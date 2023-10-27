Denver officer helps Maui Humane Society after devastating fires

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) - Animal Control Officer Christine Padilla of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department in Golden, recently returned from a deployment to Maui.

The National Animal Care and Control Association (NACA) said that Padilla was there to help support the Maui Humane Society with field service. This deployment was a collaboration with Animal Incident Management (AIM).

"Colorado is familiar with fires so it was something we knew how to handle but it is still hard because once you put the people and the picture together it was really devastating. Traveling to Maui to assist Maui Humane was such a great opportunity to help others in need. It's amazing when everyone can work together for the same purpose. You really do see all of Maui's destruction and all of its beauty all at the same time," Padilla said.