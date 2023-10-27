Colorado Springs police officer rescued after falling into canyon while chasing suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A suspect and an officer fell approximately 30 feet into Red Rocks Canyon after a struggle, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD says that the officer was contacting a wanted person on a trail at Red Rock Canyon.

The wanted party struggled with the officer while the officer attempted to take them into custody.

According to CSPD, they both lost their footing on uneven terrain and fell 30 feet down the canyon. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded for a high-angle rescue and safely recovered the officer.

CSPD said that the suspect fled and the officer was taken to a hospital to have their injuries treated.