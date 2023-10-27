CBI issues Developmental Disabilities Alert for man last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Developmental Disabilities Alert for a man last seen Oct. 18 in Colorado Springs.

According to the CBI, Kahlid Gill was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, between the 1700 and 1800 block of South 8th Street in Colorado Springs. He was wearing a black and blue flannel shirt with jeans, a baseball cap, and a backpack. Gill is described as an African-American man standing 6' tall and weighing 150 pounds.

The CBI said Gill has cognitive impairments that affect his judgment and does not have access to his medications.

If you see Gill, contact law enforcement.