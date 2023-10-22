Police investigating 140+ shell casings found across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department recovered over 140 shell casings across multiple locations overnight.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the Copper Creek Apartments after receiving multiple calls from citizens saying they heard seven to 10 gunshots. Officers report locating two shell casings.

Around two hours later, police received calls of more gunshots from people living in the 600-800 blocks of Riverview Lane. Officers say 72 shell casings were found in that area.

Around 2:35 a.m., 20 minutes later, more calls of gunshots were reported in the El Morro Road and Delta Drive area. Officers say they recovered 70 shell casings there.

Investigations into these shootings are ongoing. Officers say they anticipate more calls for service as people find damage to their property Sunday morning.

If you have any information about these shootings, please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.