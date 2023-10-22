Skip to Content
Dispute between Iraqi military and Kurdish Peshmerga turns deadly, killing 3

By ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD
Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military spokesperson says the Iraqi military and Kurdish Peshmerga forces have briefly clashed in a dispute over the control of a strategic military post, killing three. The dispute Sunday was over who controls three vacated posts previously in the hands of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants. It marks further tension in a fragile alliance between the Iraqi military and Kurdish Peshmerga forces of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Iraqi military spokesman Yahya Rasool did not specify the identities of the three killed, adding that seven others in the dispute were wounded.

Associated Press

