California Gov. Gavin Newsom is traveling to China to talk climate change
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE AND CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is kicking off a weeklong visit to China focused on climate change. The Democratic governor’s trip begins Monday in Hong Kong. He’ll also travel to Beijing, Shanghai and the provinces of Guangdong and Jiangsu. California governors have a long history of collaborating with Chinese leaders on climate policy. The state has an economy larger than most nation’s and has adopted an aggressive suite of policies aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting clean energy. Newsom’s trip will include visits to a city that has electrified its bus fleet and another that is a leader in offshore wind deployment.