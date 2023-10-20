Pueblo Police arrest five kids dubbed the ‘Kia Boys’ for vehicle thefts, one arrested for murder

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Nearly half a dozen juveniles were arrested in Pueblo for reported vehicle thefts across El Paso County and Pueblo County. According to police, one of those kids is connected to a deadly August shooting.

The Pueblo Police Department said over the past several months, detectives have been investigating numerous motor vehicle thefts, specifically Kia and Hyundai thefts. Through this investigation, detectives recovered stolen vehicles out of Pueblo, Fountain, and Colorado Springs.

Detectives eventually identified a group of suspects between the ages of 12 and 15, both boys and girls. PPD said the group of kids referred to themselves as the "The Kia Boys."

Police obtained arrest warrants for eight of the kids. As of Oct. 20, five out of eight of the suspects have been arrested, booked into juvenile detention facilities, and per state law, subsequently released on monitoring devices.

According to the PPD, the charges the juveniles face include motor vehicle theft, robbery, and criminal mischief.

A 15-year-old boy who is part of the "Kia Boys" was arrested on eight separate counts of motor vehicle theft. According to police, he's also the suspect in a shooting that happened in Pueblo on Aug. 17. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for him for attempted first-degree murder.