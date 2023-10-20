One person found dead beneath a toppled crane on EVRAZ grounds in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - One person is dead after an accident involving a crane Friday morning on EVRAZ grounds in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD), the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), the EVRAZ Fire Department, and the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were dispatched to a toppled crane at 11:18 a.m. Friday.

Once at the scene, PFD said crews determined an employee of a subcontractor working on EVRAZ grounds "deceased beneath the toppled crane." Recovery efforts for the man began with the permission of the Pueblo County Coroner.

The PFD said there were no other injuries reported. An investigation into this incident is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The victim's name will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner.