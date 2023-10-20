Fort Carson asks community for help finding missing soldier

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - Fort Carson is asking the surrounding community for help finding a missing soldier.

According to the Mountain Post, the soldier is Pvt. 1st Class Aaron Frame, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team at Fort Carson.

Frame was last seen in formation at Fort Carson at 5 p.m. on Oct. 17, but failed to report for duty the next morning. His unit leadership and his family have been unable to contact him since then. The exact cause of his departure is unknown, Fort Carson said.

Frame is a 20-year-old, white male with brown hair and blue eyes who is 5-foot-10-inches and weighs approximately 186 pounds. He drives a black Kia Forte with Colorado License Plate: AYGU52.

Anyone with information about Aaron’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Carson Military Consolidated Police Dispatch at 719-526-2333.