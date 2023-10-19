Senate passes bipartisan resolution affirming support for Israel

By Morgan Rimmer, CNN

(CNN) — The Senate passed a resolution affirming their support for Israel, its right to self-defense and condemning Hamas’s attacks on civilians. The final vote count was 97-0.

Ninety-nine of the 100 senators co-sponsored the resolution, with only Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky not signing on.

The resolution also “condemns Iran’s support for global terrorism, including its support for terrorist groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” and notes that the US “stands ready to assist Israel with emergency resupply or other security, diplomatic, and intelligence support needs,” ahead of President Joe Biden’s planned remarks on Thursday night calling for Congress to pass a supplemental package including aid for Israel.

Ahead of the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “The Senate will back up this resolution with real, swift, decisive action and resources.”

Schumer declared, “October 7, 2023, will go down as a day of infamy. And as Israel faces the darkest hour of its 75 year history, the bipartisan resolution we are about to vote on proclaims that as long as there is a United States of America, the people of Israel will never stand alone.”

He continued, “we stand firmly with Israel and her right to defend herself,” and “we condemn the heinous, vicious attacks by the terrorist group Hamas. It is rare that all 100 senators agree on everything. But every one of the hundred of us is here today, united saying we are behind Israel.”

