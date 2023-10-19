Pueblo Mayor’s son pleads guilty to theft; Given four years of probation, forced to pay $24k+

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The criminal cases lodged against the son of Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar concluded on Thursday, with Douglas Gradisar pleading guilty to misdemeanor theft, a lesser charge.

Gradisar was charged with felony theft a month after a 13 Investigates report aired, exposing how a year-long investigation into the theft allegations was never charged. A Trinidad couple, Tony and Linda Nicholson, said Gradisar had taken more than $18,000 from them while working as their attorney in a civil case.

The Nicholsons filed a police report through the Pueblo Police Department saying the money was paid for legal work that was never returned. Gradisar lost his law license for failing to complete his continuing legal education classes (CLE), something all attorneys are required to do annually.

A plea agreement offered by the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office dropped Gradisar's felony theft charge to a misdemeanor charge. He was, however, still sentenced to four years of probation and was ordered to pay more than $24,000 in restitution to both victims in his cases.

Of that money, $6,000 will go to his former romantic partner. In 2022, Gradisar was arrested on criminal mischief-related charges. He was accused of destroying the house he shared with his romantic partner. The rest will go to the Nicholsons.

The Nicholsons told 13 Investigates the full amount taken from them would be returned promptly, instead of through the court's restitution process, which could take months if not years.

The 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office said it offered the plea agreement "to make the victims in both cases whole."

Gradisar has declined our team's request for an interview.