Hanover School District signs new transportation contract following removal of bus drivers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tensions remain high in Hanover School District 28 after the district cut ties with its team of bus drivers.

The district is now contracting transportation through Student Transportation of America through June 30, 2024.

The contract allows for the district to opt out of service in the first 90 days, but Superintendent Paul Calvert confidently told KRDO the decision was made based on the interest of kids.

Community members throughout Hanover have various opinions and ideas on why the school bus drivers lost their jobs, but the district is staying quiet.

Calvert said he cannot comment on personnel matters or say whether the bus drivers were fired or let go, but he made this statement: