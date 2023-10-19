Colorado State Patrol warns drivers against ‘puffing’, tips ahead of colder weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As winter approaches, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is warning drivers about cold weather habits that could leave vehicles at a greater risk for theft.

CSP says that "puffing," or leaving a vehicle unattended running to warm up, is illegal in Colorado and could result in the car being stolen.

CSP recommends warming up the car while scraping the ice and snow off or, sitting inside.

CSP says that if you are leaving town it is important to be mindful of how you are leaving your car. Leaving a vehicle at home can be a safe option, especially if it is in a secure garage. But if you have to leave a vehicle outside while you are away, take basic theft protection steps like locking the car, taking all keys from the car, and then consider additional vehicle theft protection. Add a steering wheel lock or take other steps to immobilize the vehicle before you travel such as removing or disconnecting the battery.

For more on how to protect your car this winter, click here.