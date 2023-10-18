Upcoming Closures: Colorado Highway 115 Roads

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- El Paso County is issuing a driving notice for CO Highway 115 ahead of upcoming closures.

It should be noted the areas listed below are residential roads that connect to the highway. Highway 115 is not closing in light of the recent train derailment on I-25. The shoulders, however, are closed for several miles for roadwork so drivers should be cautious traveling in that direction.

Brief closures will be in place for up to two days at Old Canon City Road and Roca Roja Circle.

When Old Canon City Road is closed, El Paso County officials state drivers will be directed to use Rock Creek Canyon Road to access properties east of the highway.

For Roca Roja Circle, those detour routes will direct drivers to use Calle Corvo and Paseo Corto.

Estimated closures will be in place starting Wednesday, October 18, and are expected to be closed until late October at the earliest.

For more information visit the link here, or call 719-208-8650. You can also text CO115 to 866-762-3640 to receive traffic alerts.