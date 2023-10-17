Updating traffic conditions on second full day of train derailment on I-25 in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More drivers appeared to be following the Colorado Department of Transportation's advice Tuesday, to use Highway 115 and U.S. 50 as the primary detour between Pueblo and Colorado Springs to get around the train derailment that occurred Sunday.

KRDO traveled the recommended detour and found traffic heavy at times on Highway 115 but flowing smoothly despite road construction there; there were no issues on U.S. 50.

CDOT recommended that detour as alternate to the initial detour of rerouting traffic off Interstate 25 north of the derailment, onto Overton and Old Pueblo Roads; however, CDOT said that route can't adequately handle large traffic volumes and was meant only for large trucks.

However, KRDO has learned that many large trucks are unable to fit through a tunnel under I-25 that leads to the detour -- leaving those truck drivers temporarily stranded.

The Colorado State Patrol said that it is still allowing all vehicles to use that detour to ease the sheer volume of traffic on I-25, with some drivers being unaware of the closure around the derailment.

This continues to be a developing story; follow the networks of KRDO for further updates.