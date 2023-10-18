Trail Ridge Road closes for the season at Rocky Mountain National Park

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) officials have announced the official closure of Trail Ridge Road for the season.

Officials stated Trail Ridge Road is not designed to be an all-season road as it stretches 11 miles above 11,500 feet and there are few guard rails and no shoulders.

During the Winter, conditions of drifting snow, high winds, and below-freezing temperatures occur above 10,000 feet.

Trail Ridge Road is currently closed at Many Parks Curve on the east side of RMNP and at the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of the park.

Closure points on the road may fluctuate this fall, however, the road is closed to through travel for the season.

RMNP officials state Trail Ridge Road normally opens the last week in May, weather permitting, but this year, Trail Ridge Road opened on Friday, May 26.

Old Fall River Road also closed for the season to vehicles on October 3. Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road will remain open to bicycles, hikers, and people walking leashed pets through November 30.

Leashed pets and bicycles are only allowed on the road, not on side trails.

On December 1, officials stated both of these roads will revert to "winter trail status" which means that bicycles and leashed pets will no longer be permitted beyond the closed gates, but pedestrians, snowshoers, and skiers are.

For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.