Three-day surge enforcement set for La Plata and Montezuma counties

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) will be increasing their patrol troops starting the weekend of Oct. 20, to target impaired drivers in La Plata and Montezuma counties.

The patrols will end the morning of Sunday, October 22, and it comes after CSP data revealed both counties experienced 23 fatal crashes and 49 serious injury crashes by intoxicated drivers going all the way back to 2018.

During this time, State troopers will be on the lookout for drivers who may be impaired or otherwise under the influence of alcohol, drugs, and/or a combination of these substances.

It comes in an effort to encourage drivers to find a designated driver and/or abstain from drinking an alcoholic beverage, smoking, or ingesting cannabis products, and then driving.

If drivers encounter a suspected impaired driver, the driver should get out of the way, contact CSP after pulling over at (*277) or 970-249-4392, and be prepared to provide the following information: vehicle description, license plate number, location and direction of travel, driver description, and the driving behavior being demonstrated.