These are the Republicans who voted against Jim Jordan for speaker

Washington (CNN) —

Washington (CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has so far failed to clinch the House speakership in two rounds of voting.

On Tuesday, 20 Republicans voted against his candidacy – far more than the handful he could afford to lose given the party’s narrow majority in Congress.

Jordan – or any other GOP speaker candidate – can only afford to lose four Republican votes if all members are present and voting on the floor. A speaker needs a majority of the full House to be elected.

The congressman fared worse in a Wednesday vote, with 22 Republicans voting against him.

The House remains effectively frozen, as it has been without a speaker for two weeks after Kevin McCarthy’s historic ouster.

These are the House Republicans who voted against Jordan in each ballot:

First ballot

1. Don Bacon of Nebraska voted for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

2. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon voted for McCarthy

3. Anthony D’Esposito of New York voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York

4. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida voted for Steve Scalise of Louisiana

5. Jake Ellzey of Texas voted for Mike Garcia of California

6. Andrew Garbarino of New York voted for Zeldin

7. Carlos Gimenez of Florida voted for McCarthy

8. Tony Gonzales of Texas voted for Scalise

9. Kay Granger of Texas voted for Scalise

10. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania voted for Scalise

11. Jennifer Kiggans of Virginia voted for McCarthy

12. Nick LaLota of New York voted for Zeldin

13. Mike Lawler of New York voted for McCarthy

14. John Rutherford of Florida voted for Scalise

15. Mike Simpson of Idaho voted for Scalise

16. Steve Womack of Arkansas voted for Scalise

17. Ken Buck of Colorado voted for Tom Emmer of Minnesota

18. John James of Michigan voted for Tom Cole of Oklahoma

19. Doug LaMalfa of California voted for McCarthy

20. Victoria Spartz of Indiana voted for Thomas Massie of Kentucky

Second ballot

1. Bacon voted for McCarthy

2. Vern Buchanan of Florida voted for Byron Donalds of Florida

3. Buck voted for Emmer

4. Chavez-DeRemer voted for McCarthy

5. D’Esposito voted for Zeldin

6. Diaz-Balart voted for Scalise

7. Ellzey voted for Garcia

8. Drew Ferguson of Georgia voted for Scalise

9. Garbarino voted for Zeldin

10. Gimenez voted for McCarthy

11. Gonzales voted for Scalise

12. Granger voted for Scalise

13. James voted for Candice Miller of Michigan

14. Kelly voted for former House Speaker John Boehner

15. Kiggans voted for McCarthy

16. Lawler voted for McCarthy

17. LaLota voted for Zeldin

18. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa voted for Granger

19. Rutherford voted for Scalise

20. Simpson voted for Scalise

21. Pete Stauber of Minnesota voted for Bruce Westerman of Arkansas

22. Womack voted for Scalise

This headline and story have been updated with additional developments.

CNN's Dana Bash and Piper Hudspeth Blackburn contributed to this report.