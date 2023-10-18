These are the Republicans who voted against Jim Jordan for speaker
By Clare Foran, Haley Talbot and Kristin Wilson, CNN
Washington (CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has so far failed to clinch the House speakership in two rounds of voting.
On Tuesday, 20 Republicans voted against his candidacy – far more than the handful he could afford to lose given the party’s narrow majority in Congress.
Jordan – or any other GOP speaker candidate – can only afford to lose four Republican votes if all members are present and voting on the floor. A speaker needs a majority of the full House to be elected.
The congressman fared worse in a Wednesday vote, with 22 Republicans voting against him.
The House remains effectively frozen, as it has been without a speaker for two weeks after Kevin McCarthy’s historic ouster.
These are the House Republicans who voted against Jordan in each ballot:
First ballot
1. Don Bacon of Nebraska voted for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
2. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon voted for McCarthy
3. Anthony D’Esposito of New York voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York
4. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida voted for Steve Scalise of Louisiana
5. Jake Ellzey of Texas voted for Mike Garcia of California
6. Andrew Garbarino of New York voted for Zeldin
7. Carlos Gimenez of Florida voted for McCarthy
8. Tony Gonzales of Texas voted for Scalise
9. Kay Granger of Texas voted for Scalise
10. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania voted for Scalise
11. Jennifer Kiggans of Virginia voted for McCarthy
12. Nick LaLota of New York voted for Zeldin
13. Mike Lawler of New York voted for McCarthy
14. John Rutherford of Florida voted for Scalise
15. Mike Simpson of Idaho voted for Scalise
16. Steve Womack of Arkansas voted for Scalise
17. Ken Buck of Colorado voted for Tom Emmer of Minnesota
18. John James of Michigan voted for Tom Cole of Oklahoma
19. Doug LaMalfa of California voted for McCarthy
20. Victoria Spartz of Indiana voted for Thomas Massie of Kentucky
Second ballot
1. Bacon voted for McCarthy
2. Vern Buchanan of Florida voted for Byron Donalds of Florida
3. Buck voted for Emmer
4. Chavez-DeRemer voted for McCarthy
5. D’Esposito voted for Zeldin
6. Diaz-Balart voted for Scalise
7. Ellzey voted for Garcia
8. Drew Ferguson of Georgia voted for Scalise
9. Garbarino voted for Zeldin
10. Gimenez voted for McCarthy
11. Gonzales voted for Scalise
12. Granger voted for Scalise
13. James voted for Candice Miller of Michigan
14. Kelly voted for former House Speaker John Boehner
15. Kiggans voted for McCarthy
16. Lawler voted for McCarthy
17. LaLota voted for Zeldin
18. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa voted for Granger
19. Rutherford voted for Scalise
20. Simpson voted for Scalise
21. Pete Stauber of Minnesota voted for Bruce Westerman of Arkansas
22. Womack voted for Scalise
