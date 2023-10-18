Slightly cooler today… warmer again Thursday and Friday

Slightly cooler and breezy this afternoon... but still above average temperatures.

TODAY: With a cold front moving across the area overnight... afternoon highs will be held down in the low-70s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight. Sunrise starts Thursday will dip into the low and mid-40s. And winds will be lighter overnight allowing for more efficient cooling.

EXTENDED: High pressure builds back across the Rockies with warming temperatures Thursday and Friday. Highs will once again climb into the upper-70s and low-80s across southern Colorado. We will continue to see warm and above average temps through early next week. Models are suggesting a significant pattern change by Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Stay tuned!