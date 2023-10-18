Skip to Content
News

Slightly cooler today… warmer again Thursday and Friday

slot0
By
Updated
today at 7:58 AM
Published 7:53 AM

Slightly cooler and breezy this afternoon... but still above average temperatures.

TODAY: With a cold front moving across the area overnight... afternoon highs will be held down in the low-70s this afternoon. 

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight. Sunrise starts Thursday will dip into the low and mid-40s.  And winds will be lighter overnight allowing for more efficient cooling.

EXTENDED: High pressure builds back across the Rockies with warming temperatures Thursday and Friday. Highs will once again climb into the upper-70s and low-80s across southern Colorado. We will continue to see warm and above average temps through early next week. Models are suggesting a significant pattern change by Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Stay tuned! 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content