Rescue operations underway after overturned boat was found at Bowles Reservoir in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. (KRDO)-- Rescue operations have now turned into recovery operations after a person went missing from a neighborhood and an overturned boat was found in the water at Bowles Reservoir.

West Metro Fire teams sent out the alert on Tuesday, October 17, saying crew members were on a water rescue at Bowles Reservoir near Marston Lake. They stated no one witnessed anyone going in and divers were deployed to initiate the rescue.

Drones were sent out that same day to help with searches from above. South Metro Fire Rescue teams along with Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Northeast Regions’ teams assisted in the efforts until sundown.

Despite a complete sonar search of the reservoir and extensive underwater searches, no one was found and West Metro Fire declared operations for rescue were now operations for recovery. Officials added diving conditions were challenging and there was little to no visibility under the surface.

As of now CPW NE Region has assumed recovery operations and officials stated they would continue the search.